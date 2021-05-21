NoiseFit Active smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring launched at Rs 3,499

Noise has announced the launch of NoiseFit Active its newest smartwatch in the fitness lineup. With its new launch, Noise has expanded its smartwatch portfolio that offers health-oriented features.

The new NoiseFit Active has been priced at Rs 3,499 and is available on Flipkart as well as Noise’s website. The smartwatch is available for an offer of 5% Unlimited Cashback on the use of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

NoiseFit Active features and specs

(Image credit: Noise)

The NoiseFit Active is equipped with sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring as well as a 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature. The watch comes in four classic colour variants Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey.

Besides its all-around health-tracking features, the smartwatch is also equipped with 14 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance. NoiseFit Active has a round dial with a sharp 1.28-inch TFT-LCD display and 240 x 240-pixel resolution. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app which enables users to have unlimited customisable cloud-based watch faces that allow them to choose a display as per their mood with over 50 classic watch faces to choose from.

NoiseFit Active smartwatch’s skin-friendly, swappable silicone straps also ensure a comfortable user experience. Some of the features of the smartwatch include Weather forecast, Do not disturb mode, Find my phone, Call rejection, Sedentary

reminder, Remote music control, adjustable Screen brightness, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Wake gesture, and Vibration alert.

In terms of connectivity it uses, Bluetooth 5.0, and it comes with a 320mAh battery that has a 7-day battery life with 30 days of standby time. According to the company, the battery can be charged up fully in up to 2.5 hours.

The NoiseFit Active is made of polycarbonate, and weighs 45 grams, and has dimensions of 258 x 45 x12 mm.