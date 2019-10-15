New Nintendo Switch 2: everything we want to see from the next Switch console

Rumors have been circling for a while now that a new Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way, which could boast upgraded hardware in comparison to the original Nintendo Switch – maybe a Nintendo Switch Pro?

But the new Nintendo Switch devices, the new Switch with longer batter, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite, isn't that. But that doesn't necessarily mean there isn't one in the works – we're still expecting yet another new device in the not-so-distant future.

While Nintendo has recently confirmed two new Nintendo Switches are in the works, neither of these are the Switch 2, which is expected to be a premium console aimed at "avid videogamers".

Could we be seeing a Nintendo Switch Pro? And, if so, what new features would it likely offer? While we wait for more definitive answers, let's run through the likely (and unlikely) possibilities below.

UPDATE: If you've been thinking, "I know, I'm going to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, even if it doesn't let me play on a big TV screen – it's cheaper, and someone will mod it to make it possible later down the line," well, think again. It's actually impossible for the Nintendo Switch Lite to output any type of video, and not just because it lacks the original's dock accessory.

We expected Nintendo to announce a new Nintendo Switch console sometime soon, and we were right. The House of Mario announced that its new handheld-focused Nintendo Switch Lite is due to be released on September 20, 2019 but that wasn't the only new Switch up its sleeve.

Nintendo has also announced a new Switch that offers better battery than the original Switch, while sporting the exact same design.

However, a Wall Street Journal report suggests there's also a premium Nintendo Switch console is also on the way and, while we're taking these rumors which a pinch of salt, it did correctly predict the release of a lighter, more compact Nintendo Switch. But when could we see this premium console?

Based on these industry trends, it would make sense for Nintendo to release an upgraded version of the Switch hardware (or a design) between two and three years into its lifetime, which would mean we could see another new Switch in late 2019 or 2020. While the Switch lite focuses on redesign, its possible a second new Switch would focus on hardware improvements - maybe a Switch Pro?

We'd expect Nintendo to release another new model before the Xbox Project Scarlett or PS5 hits shelves – likely in late 2019 – chiming with the report from the Wall Street Journal that predicted a new Nintendo Switch model in mid-to-late 2019. While we know the Switch lite is launching in September, 2019, it seemed possible that we would see a second new console releasing closer to the end of the year - just in time for the holidays.

However, According to CNET, who attended a press briefing for the announcement of the Switch Lite, Nintendo president Doug Bowser revealed that we won't be seeing another new Switch model in 2019.

"[The Nintendo Switch Lite will] be the only new Nintendo Switch hardware this holiday, as Bowser says the larger Switch won't get an upgrade right now," CNET writes.

Bowser's comments rule out a 2019, suggesting a 2020 release window is more likely. But if a second new Nintendo Switch ends up with a 2020 release, it's likely that it will be in direct competition with the next Xbox and PS5 release as Sony has already confirmed we won't see the PS5 before mid-2020 and Xbox Project Scarlett is due for release at the end of 2020.

New Nintendo Switch 2 price

Obviously redesigns cost money, and redesigns with improved hardware doubly so. We wouldn't be surprised if a new Switch with updated hardware costs considerably more than the current Switch's £279/ $299/AU$469 pricing, especially considering rumors suggest the new console will be "premium".

In addition, the Switch Lite isn't exactly cheap. The new handheld Switch costs $199.99/£199.99/AU$329.95, which isn't too far off the original's price.

However, the Nintendo Switch with longer battery life will remain the same price as the original switch.

New Nintendo Switch 2 news and rumors

Despite the fact that Nintendo has announced the Switch Lite, there are rumors suggesting a second new Nintendo Switch could be on the way.

Gamescom 2019

Unfortunately, we're not expecting to hear or see more about a new Nintendo Switch at Gamescom 2019.

New Switch with longer battery life

It's not exactly the new model we were hoping for, but Nintendo has quietly announced quietly announced a new Switch, which claims to offer better battery life than the original Switch, while sporting the exact same design.

The improvement in battery life appears to be substantial, with Nintendo quoting a single charge lasting approximately 4.5 - 9 hours.

Compare that to the original Switch, which Nintendo reckons lasts between 2.5 and 6.5 hours - depending on the game you're playing - and gamers will be pleased with the improvement.

To give you a better idea of the new Nintendo Switch battery life, the firm has said you'll be able to play the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for up to 5.5 hours on the new version, while you'd only get up to 3 hours on the older model.

There's no clear indication from Nintendo on its specification page as to how the new Switch model is able to deliver improved battery life, but considering the console's dimensions and weight remains the same, suggests it's using a new, more power efficient processor, rather than getting a larger battery or more advanced cooling.

Considering the console's dimensions and weight remains the same, it suggests the new version is using a newer, more power efficient processor, rather than benefiting from a larger battery or more advanced cooling - two things which would add extra bulk to the device.

The new Switch has a slightly different model number to the original, which is HAC-001(-01), while the first version was simply HAC-001. This shows the minor nature of the upgrade, however the result of much improved battery life is a real plus.

In terms of cost, the Nintendo Switch price stays the same, as $299.99, so you won't have to pay any more more that improved battery performance.

Another new Switch model won't release this year, says Nintendo

At a press briefing for the announcement of the Switch Lite, Nintendo president Doug Bowser revealed that we won't be seeing another new Switch model in 2019, according to CNET.

"[The Nintendo Switch Lite will] be the only new Nintendo Switch hardware this holiday, as Bowser says the larger Switch won't get an upgrade right now," CNET wrote.

Bowser's comments suggest an upgraded Switch model is on the way, perhaps a Switch Pro?

Nintendo Switch Lite announced

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a much smaller, solely handheld version of the Nintendo Switch and comes in three different colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

According to Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a device "dedicated to handheld gameplay". The device has integrated controls and, unlike its larger predecessor, will not support video output to TV.

In addition, the Switch Lite will only play Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode.

This new Nintendo Switch will launch on September 20, 2019 and cost $199.99/£199.99/AU$329.95.

A limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition console will also launch on November 8 to celebrate the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield games - this version will feature cyan and magenta buttons, and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon.

Two new Nintendo Switch devices

A Wall Street Journal report suggests that Nintendo is working on two individual Switch variants that, rather than making the current Nintendo Switch obsolete, would put it in the middle of a range growing to suit all budgets.

According the publication's sources, the first of these new devices will be aimed at budget gamers, and will see the Switch presented in a more traditional handheld-first format. It'll replace removable Joy-Cons with fixed ones, and ditch their HD Rumble feature in order to bring costs down. This was confirmed with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The second new version of the Nintendo Switch, going by the rumor, is a little harder to pin down, but would be a premium version of the console with "enhanced features targeted at avid videogamers." That's not to suggest it would be aiming for 4K or HDR visuals, but would more likely have features and services baked in that would accommodate the modern obsession with streaming to platforms like Twitch.

The confirmation of the Switch Lite adds some weight to this report and could mean we will see another new premium Switch console at a future date.

E3 2019 rumors - untrue

A report by Bloomberg suggested we could see the budget model launch as early as June, with E3 2019 proving a natural time to showcase the product. Nintendo squashed rumors of an E3 reveal and we ultimately got no word on Nintendo hardware during the Nintendo's E3 2019 livestream. However the Switch Lite was announced in July, 2019.

The 5.0 firmware dig

Though the Nintendo Switch’s 5.0 firmware update wasn’t up to much on the surface, hackers on Switchbrew dug into the upgrade and found evidence which suggests a hardware refresh is in the works.

Switchbrew discovered references to a new T214 chip (which would be a small improvement on the current T210) as well as an updated printed circuit board and 8GB of RAM instead of the current 4GB.

While any kind of chip upgrade could simply be Nintendo’s response to some hardware security problems which have emerged with the current SoC – like the homebrew hackers who have started creating pirated Switch titles – the new PCB and increased RAM suggest something more than this: a more powerful device.

It's important to note that the files uncovered by these Switchbrew members contain neither a timescale nor a definitive statement of intent from Nintendo.

The Switch is proof that state-of-the-art technology isn't the sole key to success in a wider sense, but it’s important to remember that as far as handhelds are concerned, the Switch is at the cutting edge and Nintendo will need to keep it there. If these hardware upgrade rumors turn out to be true, Nintendo has plenty of time before it has to do any kind of hardware refresh.

AR and VR support

VR and AR support for the Switch never looked likely, with the MD of Nintendo France citing a lack of mainstream appeal for the technology back in 2018, but the Labo VR Kit shows Nintendo has changed its mind about the viability of VR.

The Switch doesn't have the high resolution of most VR gaming rigs, so we could see an advanced model with 2K or 4K resolution to improve those close-up VR experiences. However, given the VR Kit is still focused mainly on children, we'd be surprised to see a visual overhaul simply for this one peripheral.

What about 3D?

Another Nintendo patent came to light in early 2019: this time for a 3D sensor array that sits above your television, and creates a stereoscopic image in a similar way to the 3DS, meaning you wouldn't even need glasses.

3D visuals felt like a passing gimmick even with Nintendo's handheld consoles – and the troubled Microsoft Kinect camera will no doubt keep it wary of unnecessary TV peripherals. But getting convincing 3D imaging on standard 2D TVs may the step needed to bring 3D gaming mainstream.

Could it support 4K?

While Sony and Microsoft push at the 4K market, there isn’t really any big reason for Nintendo, the company that staunchly sets itself apart from other hardware producers, to follow suit.

In the same interview where he dismissed VR, Nintendo France General Manager Philippe Lavoué also brushed off 4K saying that the technology has “not been adopted by the majority” and it would, therefore, be too early for Nintendo to jump in.

Nintendo didn’t enter the HD console market until 2012 when it released the Wii U. This was around four years after Sony and Microsoft and at the point when more than 75% of US households actually had HD displays in their home.

Miyamoto however has said he wished Nintendo had done the jump to HD sooner than this, saying that the display technology became popular around three years before Nintendo expected it to. It's expected that by 2020 , 50% of US households will have adopted 4K technology and it might be at this point that Nintendo decides to join the 4K fray, rather than waiting until the 75% market saturation of before.