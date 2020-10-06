Night City’s full map from Cyberpunk 2077 has been leaked

Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red has been on the news for a long while now, with all its delays and reveals. And now it seems that the full satellite view of the map of Night City in the game has been leaked.

This was first spotted by ResetEra, when several contents of the physical box of the game Cyberpunk 2077 was uploaded online. The leaked image shows the physical map from the box of the game opened up, giving a complete picture of Night City as the players will explore.

Night City and its districts

The map happens to show all the districts that Night City will have in CyberPunk 2077. Players will start off in the district of Watson, which is full of glitz and glamour as well as neon lights. This district has made the most appearances in the gameplay demos that have been released up until now.

We have also been given a tour of Pacifica by the developers of the game, which they describe as an unfinished tourist spot that has been taken over by gangs and is rooted in crime now. The layout of the map also seems to fit in with some of the artwork that has been released by CD Projekt Red team.

(Image credit: ResetEra)

The map dictates that the city is on the Pacific coast, and is surrounded by miles of solar panels. But what it does not give an idea of is whether the game will be limited to just this area. The yellow lines which highlight the roads happen to go out the physical map.

Concerning Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red waded into some murky waters last week when some news concerning the development team emerged. The reports claimed that the company has mandated employees to work 6-days a week to crunch time before the release of the game next month.

Cyberpunk 2077: Price and availability

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for pre-order in India on Steam as well as Games The Shop which provides a GOG code. It is also available on Amazon India for pre-order. The game is priced at Rs 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One, while the PC version is priced at Rs 2,999. The game will be made available on November 19.