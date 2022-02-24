New State Mobile brings story missions for players with Premium Survivor Pass

Audio player loading…

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) has recently unveiled the 0.9.24 update that comes with Survivor Pass Vol 4. The latest update brings some of the best character skins, emotes, weapon skins, etc.

Another major highlight of the update is that gamers with Premium Survivor Pass will get the opportunity to play new story missions in the game. In the story mission, the players will be supposed to team up with Arnie 'Mayhem' Kopelson and his gang. Apart from that, to enhance the deathmatch mode experience, Krafton also includes a Round Deathmatch mode.

New State Mobile new story missions

The New State Mobile's new story missions revolve around Arni 'Mayhem' Kopelson and Sheriff Berry. Kopelson has reached Troi with his gang consisting of arms-dealing bikers on Christmas eve with ample amount of food, weapons, medicines, etc.

Sheriff Berry and Kopelson have a history as the Sheriff arrested Kopelson on different charges of extortion and racketeering. Now the players can join forces with Kopelson to deep dive into the story.

Mission details

Week 1

Collect 5 Mayhem stickers in Troi

Find two toolboxes in Troi's Trailer Park area.

Find Doug's Whiskey Flask in Troi's Trailer Park area.

Week 2

Grab 3 Mayhem buckles from Troi's Trailer Park.

Find five empty water canisters in Troi.

Locate three roses in Troi's Graveyard area.

Apart from the new story missions, the New State Mobile has also introduced the Round Deathmatch mode. The mode consists of a 4v4 game where the squad which wins the first four matches out of seven wins the game. The teams will have to battle it out on the Arena map, and the zone will be restricted from the starting of the match.

In the first phase of the game, the zone will be set up around the center of the map near the Care Package in Phase 2. Round Deathmatch offers similar default weapon presets as seen in the Team Death Match.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram