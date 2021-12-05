New Oppo phone seen on TENAA website - key specifications

Oppo recently announced its Reno 7 series in China and is set to arrive in India soon and would be following it up with the Find X4 flagship early in 2022. It appears that a new mid-range smartphone could be arriving from the company in China between these two major launches.

A report published in GSMArena indicates that a device with model name PESM10 has been sported on the TENAA certification website, hinting that the smartphone may arrive before this year end. What's more, the certifications of this device and design has also been revealed.

The PESM10 indicates a 6.56-inch punch-hole display as a single camera slot and a dual-camera set-up at the rear with an LED flash sitting on a rectangular island that is placed vertically. The data sheet on TENAA indicates there is an 8MP selfie camera and a 13MP+2MP dual camera system.

The device could be powered by an octa-core processor with 6GB and 8GB RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. There is also a likelihood that it could arrive in two more configurations of 64GB and 128GB variants. It would be powered by 4,890mAh with possible support for fast-charging, though the quantum is still unknown.

The smartphone would run on an Android 11 out of the box and should have Oppo's ColorOS built on it. The device claims three color options of blue, black and pink. There is no information over the chipset on the certification site, and we expect that the device could launch soon enough.

As a reference point, The Oppo Reno 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has a 4500 mAh of battery and and supports 65W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 7 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. While on the front it has a 32MP front camera.