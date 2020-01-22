New Garmin smartwatch includes a 'kill switch' to delete all of your data

Garmin is no stranger to producing top-end rugged smartwatches, but its latest device is specifically designed for those who need military-grade features as it even has a 'kill switch' to delete all of your data.

It also comes with what Garmin is referring to as Stealth Mode that disables all location tracking features on the watch so it won't be monitoring you with its GPS.

The new smartwatch is called the Garmin Tactix Delta and it sports a rugged design unlike a lot of other watches from the company.

There's a 1.4-inch display to look at the daily stats, you'll be recording as well as all the standard Garmin features you'd expect. That means it'll be able to monitor your heart rate, track a huge list of activities as well as offer Garmin Pay for mobile payments.

The company also expects the Tactix Delta to run for 21 days straight from a single charge, but it's likely to be less than that if you're regularly using features such as GPS.

This is the company's top-end military-grade watch, but it's currently unclear how the 'kill switch' feature differs from just factory resetting your watch. Even Stealth Mode sounds remarkably similar to Airplane Mode or turning off GPS.

If the 'kill switch' was a feature that could be done remotely in case you lose the watch, that would be a unique selling point for some privacy conscious users.

According to the information Garmin has currently provided, it looks to be similar to a standard feature you'd expect on an average smartwatch so you can reset it.

The Garmin Tactix Delta is said to be on sale soon, but an exact release date is currently unclear. It's set to go on sale in the US at an eye-watering $899.99 (about £690, AU$1,300), but we've yet to learn the price in other markets.

Via Wareable