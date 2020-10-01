Nest Audio listed on Google's India store; to launch with Pixel 4a

During its annual product launch event, Google has launched a variety of hardware products including it’s latest smartphones, new Android TV dongle and the latest smart speakers.

Post the event Google announced that the Pixel 4a will finally launch in India later this month and while it did not reveal its plan to bring the other products to India, the Google Nest Audio can be seen listed on Google’s India Store.

These new smart speakers will be launched alongside the Pixel 4a smartphone and may retail on Flipkart like most other Google products.

Google Nest Audio

The all-new Google Nest Audio is a bigger smart speaker that allows you to do what the previous generation Nest speakers could do but slightly better because it comes with "50% more bass and volume" than its predecessor.

It is made of 70% recycled material and comes with a wraparound fabric grille. The Nest Audio is available in a variety of colour options including - light blue, charcoal gray, light gray, green, and light pink. However the India store currently only showcases the charcoal gray, light gray colour options.

Equipped with the prowess of Google Assistant, the new Nest Audio lets you control music, set reminders, hear the news, control other smart home devices and more.

Google Nest Audio price

The Google Nest Audio costs slightly more than the Google Home and has been launched at a price of $99 in the United States and is available for pre-booking already.

It’s retail price in India, however, is not known as of now nor has the company announced any pre-order plans as yet. We will have to wait for the official announcement from the company, till then stay tuned.