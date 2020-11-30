Get 70% off the world's best antivirus thanks to this Cyber Monday Bitdefender deal

Bitdefender has spent the entirety of 2020 at the summit of TechRadar's best antivirus guide. In fact, it's been there for a few years now and never fails to impress us during our in-depth testing. And luckily for us, Bitdefender always goes big with impressive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, too.

2020 has been no exception. In fact, it's quite possibly the company's best antivirus deal we've seen yet. Bitdefender is slashing a mighty 70% off all three of its cybersecurity packages. That means you can get a whole year's worth of cover from as little as $18/£12.

Get 70% off Bitdefender for Cyber Monday: in the US | in the UK

And at these prices, you could go all out and get Bitdefender's all-singing all-dancing Total Security. That gives coverage of up to five devices, so you can protect your iOS or Android mobiles along with your Windows and Mac computers. It also adds in handy extra features like device optimization and a basic VPN.

You know it's a great discount, you know that it's market-leading antivirus - that just leaves you to decide what package to go with for your Cyber Monday antivirus deal.

Bitdefender's antivirus deals for Cyber Monday:

Best of the best Bitdefender Total Security - 70% off

US deal: $89.99 $27 | UK deal: £69.99 £21

Takes Bitdefender's virus protecting prowess and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. Covers five devices with the one sub to cover home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money.

View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus - 70% off

US deal: $59.99 $18 | UK deal: £39.99 £12

Not only does Bitdefender's base-package have plenty of features, it's also straightforward to use and has very accurate malware blocking. With multi-layered protection, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 is super, affordable protection for your PC.

View Deal

Bitdefender Internet Security - 70% off

US deal: $79.99 $24 | UK deal: £49.99 £15

For just a few dollars or pounds more, Bitdefender's Internet Security adds features like parental control and privacy firewalls. It can protect up to three PCs, making it great value for families or multiple account users.

View Deal

Why do we rank Bitdefender so highly?

There's a multitude of reasons why we rank Bitdefender as the world's best antivirus, all of paramount importance to the user.

The provider really does have all the bases covered when it comes to creating top-notch online security software. Naturally, it has powerful anti-malware and spam detection tools, but it's also incredibly easy to set up and use while having minimal impact on the performance of your devices.

Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best:

Protects all systems: If you’re worrying that it won’t be able to defend your device, Bitdefender’s Total Security covers Android, Mac and iOS systems. Security: In our rigorous tests, we found that Bitdefender was one of the most impressive services out there for pure blocking of malicious software. So it will give you peace of mind once installed. Anonymity: All of its antivirus software seeks to ensure you remain anonymous online, also offering file encryption, firewall and anti-spam perks. Affordable: Despite its lofty position in our best antivirus countdown, Bitdefender still has extremely competitive prices in comparison to other antivirus software. No compromise necessary: Bitdefender says that all of its antivirus software preserves your battery and the speed of your devices, so they keep running smoothly. We found that it doesn’t significantly interfere with your system’s speed or battery life, unlike other antivirus software.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.