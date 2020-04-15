Naughty Dog is working with Sony to release The Last of Us 2 'as soon as possible'

Sony recently announced that The Last of Us 2 had been indefinitely delayed due to logistical issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, but developer Naughty Dog is working to release the highly-anticipated sequel as soon as it can.

That's according to Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann, who retweeted a fan-made trailer for the game, and said the developer is "working hard with Sony" to get the game to fans "as soon as possible".

You can check out the tweet below:

😳 This fan trailer is so damn good, had to come back to twitter to share. (We’re still working hard with Sony to get you the game as soon as possible.) Now returning to my social media cleanse. ❤️ https://t.co/ppnGvT7tESApril 10, 2020

While The Last of Us 2 is pretty much finished, with Naughty Dog taking this time to iron out final bugs, the game was delayed due to logistical issues. It's likely these surround the shipping of the game, as Square Enix faced similar problems around the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

At the time the delay was announced, a Naughty Dog statement said that the developer couldn't launch the game to its satisfaction and that it wanted to ensure that all players could enjoy the Last of Us 2 "around the same time".

The Last of Us 2 was due to release on May 29, having already been pushed back from February, but Naughty Dog hasn't announced a new release date yet.

However, Druckmann's comments suggest we hopefully won't have to wait too long until we see The Last of Us 2. Even with the game delayed, we're not expecting it to be pushed beyond 2020 – instead it's possible we'll see a delay of a few months while shipping schedules return to normal.

However, right now it's hard to predict exactly when that will be.

