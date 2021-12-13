MSI Launches Creator Z16 laptops In India at a starting price of Rs 2,40,990

Audio player loading…

The ultra-premium laptop segment in India has seen new launches in the past few days. Firstly Acer came up with the Predator Helios 500 laptop , and then HP followed them by rolling out the Omen 16 2021 Edition . Now, MSI has also boarded the ship with the launch of the Creator Z16 laptop that has been rolled out in India today.

MSI has established itself as a gaming-focused machines producing brand for a long time. Continuing the legacy, the brand has offered high-end specifications in the latest MSI Creator Z16 laptop. First things first, the laptop has two variants, including one that is powered by Intel Core i9 11th generation processor and another one with Intel Core i7 11th generation processor.

MSI Creator Z16 pricing and availability in India

The MSI Creator Z16's variant featuring Intel core i7 chipset is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 2,40,990, and the variant with i9 chipset is priced at Rs 2,57,990. Both the variants are available on the official website of MSI and on Flipkart too. The device only ships in Lunar Grey color.

MSI Creator Z16 Specifications

MSI Creator Z16 comes equipped with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 2560x1600 pixels resolution. The display of the device also has a 120Hz refresh rate for producing a smoother output while gaming. The screen of the laptop also offers touch support.

The laptop also sports a MiniLED backlit keyboard. It has thin bezels and provides better viewing angles. It is based on the Windows 10 operating system and features a Windows Hello powered fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The device offers a free upgrade to Windows 11 and consists of an IR HD camera for video calling at a resolution of 720p at 30 frames per second.

The laptop includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics processing unit (GPU) that can easily handle heavy gaming and run large-sized applications. In addition, MSI Creator Z16 has 16GB RAM that is expandable up to a whopping 64GB coupled with 1TB SSD storage.

Connectivity options offered in the laptop include USB Type-C ports, MicroSD card slot, 2 Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm audio jack. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2.