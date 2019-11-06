MSI announces new Content Creation series laptops in India aimed at creative professionals

MSI, on Wednesday, announced its new lineup of creator-centric laptops in India. The company is well-known in the gaming laptop space, but with the latest products aimed at creative professionals, MSI wants to go head to head with HP, Asus, Dell, and the likes.

These new laptops under the Creator series offer a big and bright display with a wide color range and verified by CalMAN, which is the industry-leading color calibration service. It is mainly for video and photo editors who color-correct and visually enhance footages on-the-go. Moreover, the new laptops also come with up to NVIDIA RTX graphics and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

MSI has also refreshed its last year's Prestige and Modern series laptops with new processors and RTX graphics, as well. Here are all the features, specifications, prices, and availability of the new MSI laptops.

MSI Creator series features and pricing

MSI Creator series boasts of three models, two 15-inch variants, and a 17-inch laptop. The laptops feature thin-bezel display, are tested in extreme conditions for MIL-STD-810G rating, are fitted with two fans and six heat pipes, and offer up to 7 hours worth of battery life.

The Creator 15M A9SD and 15M A9SE have a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Intel Core i7 9th gen chipset powers both of them. However, the A9SD comes with NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics while the A9SE has the RTX 2060 graphics to boot.

Likewise, the MSI Creator 17M A9SE features a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the same 9th gen. Intel Core i7 chip with RTX 2060 graphics.

The three laptops come with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and run Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

MSI Creator 15M A9SD is priced at Rs 1,39,990 while the A9SE sells for Rs 1,59,990. The top-end variant, 17M A9SE is priced at Rs 1,69,990.

The three laptops are available exclusively on Flipkart in India.

MSI has also refreshed its Prestige and Modern series of laptops with the latest Comet Lake 10th Generation Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors. The Modern series offer efficient portability and has an affordable price tag while the Prestige range is targeted towards high-performance tasks without any compromises.

The new 10th gen. processors provide up to 50% increase in performance from the last generation and offer up to UHD screen resolution.

MSI Modern series come in three 14-inch and two 15-inch SKUs with Full HD resolution supporting 72% NTSC and 100% sRGB color gamut and 8GB DDR4 RAM.

The 14-inch model with Core i3-10110U and 256GB SSD is priced at Rs 59,990 while the one with Core i5-10210U and 512GB SSD sells at Rs 69,990. Then, there's a Core i7-10510U model with MX250 graphics and 512GB SSD priced at Rs 84,990.

Coming to the Modern 15 series, there are two models, one with Core i5-10210U and the other with Core i7-10510U processor priced at Rs 79,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively. Both these variants have MX250 graphics and 512GB SSD storage.

MSI Prestige series is a well built thin and light laptop with sandblasted aluminum finish weighing 1.2 kg (14-inch) and 1.6 kg (15-inch). The Prestige 14 features a 14-inch Full HD display with MX250 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The model with 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U is priced at Rs 99,990 while the one powered by Core i7-10510U sells at Rs 1,09,990.

MSI Prestige 15 series come in two variants with 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor, NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, and 8GB RAM. The variant with 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and 512GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,19,990 while the other one with 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) screen supporting 100% Adobe RGB and with 1TB SSD retails for Rs 1,49,990.

The new MSI laptops are available exclusively on Flipkart in India.