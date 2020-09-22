MS Dhoni special edition Oppo Reno 4 Pro now available in India

A special MS Dhoni edition Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been unveiled in India. The special edition comes in Galactic Blue colour options which will be added alongside the existing Starry Night, Silky White colour options.

The Galactic Blue edition of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in a specially customized box. The back of the Reno 4 Pro will have MS Dhoni’s signature engraved, just below the camera module. Also, for the first 500 customers purchasing the special edition will be entitled to a special gift box along with the device. The gift box will contain a T-shirt, ball, cap, and a coin, all of them with legend’s signature.

Check out OPPO Reno 4 Pro Special Edition on Flipkart 8GB + 128GB - Rs 34,990View Deal

Apart from the the colour options and signature, everything else on the inside is same as the Reno 4 Pro that was launched back in July. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is priced at Rs 34,990 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 24.

Commenting on the association, MS Dhoni said, “I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with OPPO as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation”

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect-ratio and a 92.01% screen-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has a peak brightness of 402ppi. The device has a 3D curved design. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Adreno 618 handles the GPU duties and Oppo says it has Graphite-tube multi-cooling system with a graphite tube and copper foil for cooling.

As for the optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and mono sensors. Selfies are taken care by a 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX616. You get features like EIS Video Stabilization, 960fps slow-mo, AI colour portrait, monochrome video modes.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 and Oppo says the device can be charged fully in 36 minutes. There is also a super power-saving mode to extend the battery life. The device runs Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Reno 4 Pro is thick at 7.7mm and weighs just 161 grams.