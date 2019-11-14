Motorola India website teases Razr 2019 asking users to register interest

The new foldable Moto Razr might indeed be coming to India, as hinted earlier by the teasers on social media and now, a registration link on Motorola’s website.

The original Moto Razr was one of the most iconic flip phones of all time. To honor that caliber, Motorola brought back its namesake but as a fancy foldable this time. With a tall, inward-folding screen, the new Razr continues to be a flip phone, but with a futuristic twist.

The phone was unveiled yesterday at an event in Los Angeles and will be available in the States early next year. Around the same time as the announcement, Motorola’s Indian social media handles posted teasers of the Razr, hinting at its possible arrival to India in near future. Those teasers now seem to have been confirmed.

The reimagined razr is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Register now and be the first to know. Motorola India website

Motorola India website has a page dedicated for the Razr, where interested patrons can register their interest in the foldable for when it comes to India. This could mean that the Razr could launch in India in the coming months, and then ship later.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the only foldable smartphone currently on sale in India, and has sold out in each of the sales pretty quickly. The Moto Razr could act as a cheaper alternative for anyone specifically looking for a foldable. The global pricing is US$ 1,499 which converts to about Rs 1,08,000. However, it’s not going to be manufactured in India, and will thus be a little more expensive in India.

For those who missed it, the 2019 foldable Moto Razr has two displays — a smaller 2.7-inch TFT display on the outside, and a tall 6.18 AMOLED “Flex View” display on the side with a resolution of 2,142 x 876 which can be vertically folded in half.

On the inside, it is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset with 4 or 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box, but an update to Android 10 should soon follow. There’s a single 12MP primary camera on the back, and an 8MP selfie camera. The battery is rated at 2,730 mAh.