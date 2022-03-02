Moto G22 could come with OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

Audio player loading…

Motorola, just a few days ago, introduced a flagship device, Moto Edge 30 Pro, in India. Now, the company seems to be working on a budget smartphone, Moto G22, that is making headlines these days. The details regarding the specifications and features of the smartphone have already started surfacing online.

In a report published by WinFuture, the complete spec sheet of the device has been leaked online. For starters, the smartphone is going to be a 4G offering with a Helio chipset optimum RAM capacity. One of the major highlights of the device is that it might get an OLED display.

Motorola Moto G22 Design

Considering the renders, Moto G22 will have a metallic finish back panel with the camera island situated at the top left corner of the device. The Motorola logo can be seen in the middle of the rear panel.

At the bottom middle, we can see the Motorola branding on the device. The SIM tray is situated at the left spine of the device. The volume rockers and power buttons are located at the right spine of the device.

Motorola Moto G22 rumored specifications

The Moto G22 may come equipped with a 6.53-inch HD+ OLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, and it will be based on the Android 12 operating system with MyUX on top. The smartphone has 4GB RAM along with 64GB onboard storage. For security purposes, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, Moto G22 will rock a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device may sport a 16MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone might be powered by a 5000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram