Moto G10 Play specifications and design revealed in new leaks

One of the sure-shot mantras to remain in the limelight is by launching smartphones in very short intervals, especially in the budget and mid-budget segment. Various Chinese smartphone makers have done this and look like Motorola is also heading in the same direction. The company had recently announced the Moto G9 Play and now we have reports talking about its successor - the Moto G10 Play.

The renders of Moto G10 Play has been leaked by one of the prominent tipsters and he says that the upcoming device may come with a model number XT-2117 and while he isn’t sure about its ‘moniker’ but based on the specifications it looks like a Moto G9 Play’s successor.

The leaked images show that not much has changed between the two generations of devices we’re looking at. The Moto G10 Play may house a similar camera island that we saw on Moto G9 Plus and even on Moto E7 Plus. However, the camera placement on the upcoming device may be slightly different.

Unlike the G9 Plus that had the front-facing camera housed in a water drop notch, the G10 Play may come with a hole-punch camera tucked in the left corner of the screen. Presence of minimal bezels on the three sides and a prominent chin at the bottom screams out its target price segment. This is also affirmed by the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to OnLeaks, the Moto G10 Play may come with a 6.5-inch display and could measure 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5mm. Thanks to the camera bump, the phone is maybe 10.4 mm thick. While the camera specifications are not yet known, the renders suggest the presence of a triple camera setup at the rear.

The FCC certification suggest s that the phone may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that we have seen in various recent Moto devices. The battery capacity according to the certification listing is 4850 mAh.

The leak hints at the presence of a blue colour variant and according to OnLeaks, the phone may launch in the next few weeks.