Moto Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price, release date, and everything we know

The Moto Edge 20 series smartphones will be launched in India in the coming days. Two new Moto Edge 20 series devices will be launched in India on August 17 . The Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Pro, and the Moto Edge 20 Lite were launched globally in the last week of July.

Among the three newly launched smartphones, Motorola will be bringing two devices to India 一 but with a small twist. While the Moto Edge 20 global variant will be launched as Moto Edge 20 itself, the Moto Edge 20 Lite will be launched under a different name and will also come with a different chipset for the Indian crowd.

The Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion are expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Both phones will be sold on Flipkart. While the listing or the teasers from the brand does not mention the flagship Moto Edge 20 Pro model, we expect the device to arrive in India a few weeks later.

Ahead of the scheduled launch event, the Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion specs and features have been listed on Flipkart. This article also contains details we had gained from TechRadar's exclusive confirmation from July. So, let's take a look at what the new mid-range phones from Motorola bring to the table.

Cut to the chase

What is it? New mid-range phones from Moto

New mid-range phones from Moto When will it be out? August 17

August 17 How much will it cost? Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 (expected)

Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion price and availability

The vanilla Moto Edge 20 is priced at €499 in the global market for the 8GB+256GB variant which is around Rs 43,500. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is a new phone to launch and is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000. Both phones will be sold on Flipkart.

With pricing around Rs 30,000, these phones will take on the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and Realme X7 Max.

Motorola Edge 20

The Moto Edge 20 is expected to come with the same set of specs and features as the global variant. But, we could see a change in the form of storage configurations. The Moto Edge 20 will be India’s first phone to launch with a Snapdragon 778G processor. The phone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company also says this will be the slimmest 5G phone measuring just 6.9mm.

In terms of visuals, the Moto Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit OLED with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, and 576Hz touch sampling rate. On the rear, you get a 108MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS. The selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter on the front.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit. The battery capacity sounds a bit on the lower end, but you are getting a 30W fast charging solution.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

A new phone which looks like an Indian specific model, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by MediaTek Density 800U chipset with 13 5G band support. The device also comes with a 6.67-inch 10-bit Full HD AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

As for the optics, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide + macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 32MP sensor on the front handles the selfies. The device is expected to run off a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Both phones will run on Android 11 OS with the near-stock look, ThinkShield for mobile business-grade security, and both phones supports multiple 5G bands.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

While the Moto Edge 20 Pro is not launching in India on August 17, we can expect the device to launch later. The top of the flagship among the three devices, the Moto Edge 20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit OLED with a 144Hz screen refresh rate.

Further, in terms of optics, the Moto Edge 20 Pro sports a 108MP main camera, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical and up to 50x digital zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter on the front. Lastly, the Moto Edge 20 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 30W fast charger.