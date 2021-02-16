More specs of Vivo S9 leaked

The Vivo S9 has already appeared in leaks, and there is time before the smartphone is announced on March 6. The Vivo S9 is set to be a mid-ranged smartphone and it has already made appearances on the Google Play Console.

The previous leaks about the Vivo S9 suggested that it is set to become the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. And now new leaks seem to confirm more specs of the smartphone.

Vivo S9: Leaked details

New leaks on Weibo from @DigitalChatStation and @Arsenal suggest the Vivo S9 will come with a cloud-level triple-rear camera setup and a dual-front camera which will consist of a 44-megapixel sensor according to the post by Digital Chat Station.

The post from Arsenal claims that with the Dimensity 1100 chipset the Vivo S9 apparently scores 600,000 on AnTuTu which is equivalent to a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The smartphone will also feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. While this post mentions a 4,000mAh battery the promo image from the other post seems to suggest a 4,400mAh battery.

The Vivo S9 will also apparently feature 33W Flash Charge in terms or recharging technology. Other specified details include 7.31mm thickness with 168gram weight. The 44-megapixel front camera will feature the Samsung GH1 camera module with an ultra wide secondary.

It might feature a world's first 'front micro slit double soft light' which has not been specified what it is yet. The back cover of the smartphone features 2.5D glass with aerospace aluminium-magnesium alloy right angle middle frame material. It will also bring the world's first 10-colour gradient design. As for variants, the post mentions (8GB+3GB) with 128GB and (12GB+3GB) with 256GB. No hints about the pricing of the Vivo S9 yet.