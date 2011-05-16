Nvidia CEO outlines the many reasons for low Android tablet sales

Nvidia's CEO Jen Hsun-Huang has outlined why he thinks Android Honeycomb tablets are suffering less-than-spectacular sales.

The Nvidia Tegra 2 chip lives inside most Honeycomb tablets and Hsun-Huang is not exactly impressed with how well the slates, like Motorola Xoom, are doing compared to Apple's monstrous iPad sales.

The reasons for the uninspiring Android tablet sales are manifold, he says.

"It's a point of sales problem. It's an expertise at retail problem. It's a marketing problem to consumers. It is a price point problem," he told cnet.

But that's not all

"The baseline configuration included 3G when it shouldn't have. Tablets should have a Wi-Fi configuration and be more affordable. And those are the ones that were selling more rapidly than the 3G and fully configured ones.

"And it's a software richness of content problem," he continued, aluding to the fact that Android carries fewer apps than its fruity rival OS.

It wasn't all doom and gloom from the Nvidia camp, however, with Hsun-Huang quickly adding, "But those problems are all getting solved. The rate at which these Honeycomb Tegra 2 tablets are being improved is really stunning. I think all of the manufacturers have now recognised that and readjusted their plans."

No doubt the great Android tablet scramble at the beginning of the year did no one any favours, with every manufacturer and its dog rushing to get an Android tablet out the door in the midst of the Honeycomb hype.

But the benefit of hindsight and a bit more retail savvy might be all that Honeycomb tablets need to take off.

From cnet via Into Mobile