Toshiba unveils touchscreen Satellite U500-1EX laptop

Toshiba has launched the new Satellite U500-1EX 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop for the UK.
The notebook has full Windows 7 touch support, so it's packing Microsoft Surface Globe, Collage and Lagoon software.
The ultraportable is based on Intel's Calpella platform, running variants of the Intel Core i3-330 processor. Other key specs are that the notebook will run Windows 7 Home Premium, have 4GB of memory and a 320GB drive.
Toshiba says the notebook has a "glossy black keyboard" so we're not sure what it will be like to type on – previous shiny Tosh keyboards have left us somewhat frustrated.
The notebook will have a recommended price of £649 when it goes on sale in the UK.
Specifications – Satellite U500-1EX
- · Intel Core i3-330 (2.13GHz, 3MB cache, 1066MHz FSB/64 Bit)
- · Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium with Microsoft Touch Pack
- · 4GB RAM DDR3
- · 320GB HDD
- · 13.3" TFT WXGA TruBrite 1,280 x 800 display Multi Touch Enabled
- · HD Widescreen Web Camera with Face Recognition
- · Eco Utility tool with Eco Button
- · Integrated Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- · Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR
- · DVD Super-Multi drive
- · Intel HM55 Express Chipset, featuring the Mobile Intel HD Graphics
- · Weight: 2.15kg