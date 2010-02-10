Toshiba unveils touchscreen Satellite U500-1EX laptop

13.3-inch multi-touch notebook weighs in at just over 2kg

Toshiba's new Satellite U500-1EX laptop
Toshiba has launched the new Satellite U500-1EX 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop for the UK.

The notebook has full Windows 7 touch support, so it's packing Microsoft Surface Globe, Collage and Lagoon software.

The ultraportable is based on Intel's Calpella platform, running variants of the Intel Core i3-330 processor. Other key specs are that the notebook will run Windows 7 Home Premium, have 4GB of memory and a 320GB drive.

Toshiba says the notebook has a "glossy black keyboard" so we're not sure what it will be like to type on – previous shiny Tosh keyboards have left us somewhat frustrated.

The notebook will have a recommended price of £649 when it goes on sale in the UK.

Specifications – Satellite U500-1EX

  • · Intel Core i3-330 (2.13GHz, 3MB cache, 1066MHz FSB/64 Bit)
  • · Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium with Microsoft Touch Pack
  • · 4GB RAM DDR3
  • · 320GB HDD
  • · 13.3" TFT WXGA TruBrite 1,280 x 800 display Multi Touch Enabled
  • · HD Widescreen Web Camera with Face Recognition
  • · Eco Utility tool with Eco Button
  • · Integrated Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
  • · Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR
  • · DVD Super-Multi drive
  • · Intel HM55 Express Chipset, featuring the Mobile Intel HD Graphics
  • · Weight: 2.15kg
