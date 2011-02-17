Dell confirms Streak 10 to use Android 3.0

Dell confirms that new Streak 10 tablet will use Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Dell has confirmed that its forthcoming new Streak tablet which it first teased back at CES in early January is set to use Android 3.0 'Honeycomb'.

The news was revealed in a Q4 fiscal earnings call this week, in which the company revealed that a 10-inch "Dell Tablet/Slate Concept" will run on Android 3.0 and be officially called the Dell Streak 10.

No official information on when we might expect to see the new Dell Streak 10, other than at some point later in 2011, has yet been announced. However, leaks (outlined below) suggest it may arrive as soon as April.

Dell will offer tablets using either Android or Windows 7 to consumers, with a Windows 7 tablet also due to launch later in 2011, aimed more at business users.

Windows 8 tablet?

Elsewhere, Dell's2011 smartphone and tablet line-up has been leaked, revealing and a slate running Windows 8

WPCentral and Android Central somehow managed to obtain Dell's smartphone and tablet roadmaps for the rest of 2011, which also reveals devices running the forthcoming Android 'Ice Cream' OS.

In terms of Dell's smartphone plans, it looks like we should see the Dell "Wrigley" Windows Phone 7 vertical QWERTY slider handset in April and those handsets based around Android Ice Cream around September time.

Dell's plans for Tablets are perhaps a little more interesting, with the new Dell Streak 10 due around April time.

Already looking as far ahead as CES 2012 in January, Dell is expected to release three tablets - the Opus One and Silver Oak Android Honeycomb flavours, as well as the Peju running Windows 8.

