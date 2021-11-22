MIUI 13 stable version set to roll out soon - check if your device gets an upgrade

Since the beginning of November, leaks and rumors regarding the launch of MIUI 13 became active. And, it wasn't tough to guess from this hyper activity that the launch of the latest OS update by Xiaomi was around the corner. Speculations are that MIUI 13 will be available for all Xiaomi devices and sub-brands Poco and Redmi. The update brings better optimizations in terms of animations with new wallpapers, themes and a plethora of other features .

Coming to the actual launch timeline of MIUI 13, it will roll out by December end, according to Lei Jun, CEO at Xiaomi. Xiaomi has not revealed the smartphones that are going to get the update. However, a coder recently dug out a list of Xiaomi phones via the MIUI 13's source code that are going to get the MIUI 13 stable version update.

#MIUI13 stable test are started!Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 stable on 7 flagship devices.https://t.co/aVuNiETuAy pic.twitter.com/kPlPRgpE9XNovember 18, 2021 See more

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Pro/ Ultra

Xiaomi Lite 5G

Redmi K40 Pro/Pro Plus

Redmi K40

Other smartphones launched by Xiaomi in the last two years will also be getting the update in early 2022. Rumors suggest that Mi 9, Mi MIX 3, Redmi 8 series and the Redmi Note 8 series will not get the MIUI 13 update. In addition, the Chinese version of the update will be rolled out first followed by the global launch.

MIUI 13 expected features

As compared to its predecessor, MIUI 13 is going to have significant changes in design and looks. The update could bring memory fusion technology and a layered rendering system similar to the virtual RAM offered in Oppo and Vivo smartphones. Memory fusion technology enables a smartphone to use a portion of storage as RAM to enhance performance. Xiaomi phones could get an additional 3GB RAM with the mentioned feature.

MIUI 13 could also introduce floating windows for games which will happen for the first time as none of the custom skins have offered that. Along with that, the update may also include new fonts and animations, native screen recording support, enhanced notifications panel, new gestures, redesigned app icons, improved battery performance, etc.