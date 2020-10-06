Mirzapur Season-2 airs on Amazon Prime Video - trailer unveiled

India's streaming media (OTT) platforms have seen sharp spikes in viewership over the past six months, largely due to the work-from-home resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Amongst the big names, Amazon Prime premiered several movies from Bollywood and regional cinema during the break and is now all set to bring one of its most popular shows back on air. Mirzapur Season-2 is premiering on October 23.

The season will have ten parts and would feature most of the star cast from the first season, viz., Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The new faces that join the existing team include Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar, a statement from Excel Media Entertainment, owned by actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The company produced several blockbuster Bollywood movies including Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Mile Dobara, and India's first hip-hop entertainer Gully Boy.

“We created the first season with the intent to ‘get our hands dirty’ with a pure hinterland drama; what really surprised us was the worldwide love that’s grown for our local show,” said show creator Puneet Krishna, “The success of the first season has set a benchmark and encouraged us to take the new season several notches higher. Viewers will be in for an immersive experience through the plot twists, character developments and captivating storyline in Season 2!”

The trailer shows antagonist Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) lording over Mirzapur with his son Munna Bhaiyya (Divyenndu) while the protagonist from the first season Guddu Pandit returns seeking revenge in the company of his sister-in-law Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi). The first season had ended in tragedy for this duo whose wife and husband were killed by the gangsters.

Unfinished business

(Image credit: Excel Media Entertainment)

The first season had left some of the key characters with unfinished business, that included the revenge-seeking Guddu Pandit, who, despite resistance from his parents, had taken to a life of crime for earning easy money. However, Guddu and Golu are not the only ones with an unfinished agenda. Here's a look at some of the others whose story progression may be of interest to fans:

(Image credit: Excel Media Entertainment)

The silent operator through the first season of Mirzapur was Beena Tripathi, the wife of Kaleen Bhaiya, a man who is featured in Mirzapur. While Kaleen Bhaiya went about his business terrorising people in Mirzapur, his wife (Rasika Dugal) went about life having secret extra-marital affairs.

However, once she's caught by a vigilant Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda), her father-in-law, she ends up in a physical relationship with this widower that ends in some blood curdling end for one of her lovers. It remains to be seen whether Kaleen Bhaiya does unravel his wife's shady secrets in Season-2.

(Image credit: Excel Media Entertainment)

Another character with some unfinished business is Kaleen Bhaiyya's son Munna, who seems to have different plans for himself and Mirzapur even in Season-1. Played by the excellent Divyenndu, the second season shows Munna drawing up his own rules for the city.

Now, it remains to be seen if the father takes him on or the duo join hands to further tighten their hold over the hapless residents of Mirzapur. Season 2 could either see them come to terms with each other or one or the other getting eliminated.

(Image credit: Excel Media Entertainment)

And finally, there is the battle royale between Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiyya that saw the massacre of the former's brother and wife in the final episode of Season-1. Now seeking revenge, all-brawn Guddu could need the support of his brother Bablu's wife Golu Gupta, if he is to settle scores.

While in the first season we saw Guddu as the brawn who required his younger brother's brains to outwit Kaleen Bhaiya, this time round the battle could take a more violent turn as Bablu (Vikrant Massey) is not around. Of course, the new season may spring a surprise as Massey continues to be credited in the cast.