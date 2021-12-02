Microsoft expands its India Development Center at Noida

Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its 'India Development Center' (IDC) in NCR (Noida, near New Delhi). Microsoft had earlier this year launched it to serve as a "hub for engineering and innovation".

Its two other IDCs are functioning at Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Microsoft said its newest worksite is spread across 150,000 square feet and built to drive digital innovation through expanded teams in Cloud & AI, Experiences and Devices Group, Microsoft Digital Teams.

Microsoft's new gaming division will also be housed at the new extended facility.

New facility inspired local bird sanctuary

The facility, Microsoft said, aims to attract a rich tech talent pool from engineering and management institutions.

The project is also focused on sustaining the city’s green spaces. Almost 6% of the office space is devoted to indigenous plants. It is also fitted with efficient water and light conservation systems. The design and architecture of new office is inspired by the region’s Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

“The excellent facilities at the KP Towers workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world,” said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Center.

Microsoft India Development Center is one of Microsoft’s largest R&D centres outside the Redmond headquarters. Set up in Hyderabad in 1998, IDC drives Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services.

With a presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and now NCR, IDC houses three technology groups and core engineering services, driving innovative work happening across Microsoft.