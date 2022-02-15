Microsoft announces the availability of Surface Laptop Studio in India

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has launched the Surface Studio Laptop in India. The company calls this the “most powerful Surface” ever built and is aimed at content creators, developers, creative professionals and gamers.

This new laptop was announced in the global markets last year, right ahead of the Windows 11 launch. It comes with a 14.4inch PixelSense display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and comes with a keyboard that cannot be detached.

In fact, its display comes with a unique hinge that allows users to pull the display forward in case you do not need the keyboard making it ideal for presentations, gaming, content consumption and more. The laptop can also be used as a tablet in case required.

Surface Laptop Studio price and availability in India

The Surface Laptop Studio is available in both commercial and consumer variants. The Intel Core i5 variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant is priced at Rs. 165,999 and the one with Intel Core i7 device with 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 215,999.

The laptops are available to pre-order starting today and will start retailing from March 8 via commercial authorized resellers and select retail and online partners.

Variant Commercial Price Consumer Price i5/16/256GB Rs. 1,56,999 Rs. 165,999 i5/16/512GB Rs. 1,74,699 NA i7/16/512GB Rs. 201,399 Rs. 215,999 i7/32/1TB Rs. 254,699 NA i7/32/1TB Quadro Rs 307,999 NA i7/32/2TB Rs. 290,199 NA i7/32/2TB Quadro Rs. 343,499 NA

Today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deals Reduced Price ₹2,17,800 ₹1,98,240 View Reduced Price ₹2,41,999 ₹2,19,999 View Reduced Price ₹3,57,499 ₹3,21,499 View Show More Deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio specifications and features

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a convertible laptop that can be used as a traditional laptop, a tablet and a canvas depending on the users’ requirement. While the display is not detachable like various other Surface devices, the Surface Laptop Studio comes with a Dynamic Woven Hinge that allows these transformations.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Laptop Studio comes equipped with a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display with 2,400x1,600 pixels resolution, support for 10-point multi-touch, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Dolby Vision support and comes in a modern 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Laptop Studio also supports the Surface Slim Pen 2 which can be housed underneath the keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a pretty powerful laptop and it comes equipped with quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors (up to 11370H) paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. In terms of graphics, the Core i5 variants come with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics while the Core i7 processors come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti dedicated GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The company claims that the Intel Core i5 variants offer up to 19 hours of battery backup and ship with a bundled 65W Surface Power Supply adapter. The Intel Core i7 variants can offer up to 18 hours of backup and come with a 102W Surface Power Supply adaptor.

The laptop comes with a 1080p front-facing camera for video calls, dual far-field Studio Mics, Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos and Windows Hello face authentication. In terms of connectivity options, the Surface Laptop Studio has two USB Type-C ports (USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 4), a 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1.

Upcoming smartphones - Check before you buy

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!