Micromax schedules a smartphone launch event for July 30

While the second half the July already has so many smartphone launch events scheduled, domestic smartphone maker Micromax has also jumped the gun and has announced that it will launch date of a new smartphone on July 30 in India.

The company has been busy creating hype on social media by posting regular teasers hinting at the features of the upcoming phone. And interestingly, Micromax claims that the new phone will work nonstop, which could ideally mean that the phone could come with a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Micromax is also proudly calling it “NoHangPhone” suggesting that its processor is powerful enough to ensure that you do not experience any jitters or lags while using the phone for an extended duration.

As of now, Micromax hasn’t revealed if the phone is a successor to the IN Note 1 or one from the IN 1 lineup, but we do expect the company to reveal more details about this phone soon.

Micromax IN 2C or is it Micromax IN 2B?

According to media reports, Micromax could launch IN 2C or IN 2B and if that’s the case, then the IN 2C could be a new lineup. This is also hinted at in the official blog post that reads, “The company seems to have finally made its mind to bring a new lineup of IN products and has been regularly posting teasers for the past few days now.”

Rumours suggest that the company has been working on a new phone equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC. It is likely to offer 4GB RAM. If this is true, then it would be an entry-level device and as a result, the “NoHangPhone” claims made by the company could fall flat.

Earlier, Micromax’s co-founder Rahul Sharma revealed that the company is working on multiple devices, including a gaming phone and an affordable flagship phone. However, it has remained silent on both the promises around launching better phones and offering timely updates to the ones that have already been launched.

While the delay in launching phones could be due to the chipset shortage that most companies are forced to deal with, not offering timely updates isn’t acceptable, especially when its phones are running on stock Android. Since July 30 isn’t far off, we won’t have to wait long before Micromax unveils this new phone and clarifies the promises that it had made earlier.

