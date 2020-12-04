Micromax In 1b to go on sale starting December 10

Indian smartphone brand Micromax, which aborted its much-hyped launch barely hours before it was scheduled on November 26 at noon, is all set to give it another go. This time buyers can lay their hands on the Micromax 1B on December 12 at the same time.

Last time round, Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma took to Twitter to announce that sales had been called off due to "unforeseen circumstances". Of course, media outlets did speculate about the real reasons for the aborted attempt, but the brand itself did not venture to set the record straight.

This time round, we are told that the device will be available on Flipkart as well as Micromax e-store. The Micromax In 1b is the affordable device of the new phones from Micromax.

The Micromax In 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 7,999. The In 1b will be available in two colour options - Blue, Green, and Purple.

Micromax In 1b price in India Configuration Price 2GB + 64GB Rs 6,999 4GB + 64GB Rs 7,999

Micromax In 1b specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

This is the company’s most affordable phone and the latest In series. It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-dorp style notch which houses the selfie camera. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Micromax In 1b offers a dual rear camera with 13MP primary shooter with f/1.8 and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, In 1b features an 8MP shooter in the dew-dop notch. Powering the device is a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging over a Type-C port.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, stock Android 10 OS, Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint scanner, Dual VoLTE Support, dedicated Google Assistant button, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

A few days back, Micromax released a video in which Rahul Sharma, CEO and Sunil Joon, product head of Micromax answered to a few handpicked questions. The key takeaway from the video was Micromax's plans for the upcoming phones in India. Rahul confirmed that the brand is working to bring a 6GB RAM phone in India. Further, he also added a Micromax phone with high refresh rate and Liquid Cooling System will also arrive in the market.

