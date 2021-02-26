Michael Kors Gen 5E smartwatch running Wear OS launched in India

Michael Kors Gen 5E Wear OS smartwatch has been launched in India. The new range of smartwatches are made for women and this, incidentally, is also the first smartwatch from the brand.

With Women’s day approaching soon, the company has launched this premium smartwatch in India. For those who are not aware, Fossil holds the license to make smartwatches for Michael Kors and the Michael Kors Gen 5E is manufactured by Fossil India.

Michael Kors Gen 5E price in India

In India, the Michael Kors Gen 5E is priced at Rs 25,995 and is available in three colour options Gold, Rose Gold and Silver & Rose Gold combo. The watch is currently available on Amazon.

Michael Kors Gen 5E specs

The Michael Kors Gen 5E is available in three colour options — Gold, Rose Gold and Silver & Rose Gold combo. The straps are made up of stainless steel material. The straps are also interchangeable with any other third party 20mm straps. On all three variants of the smartwatch, there is a diamond-like pendant that is embedded throughout the outer edge of the circular display. For navigation, there is a single button on the side of the watch.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.19-inch 390 x 390 pixels AMOLED screen which sites in a 43mm casing. As for the connectivity, there is Bluetooth 4.2 LE which can be paired with your Android /iOS smartphone with the Wear OS app. You also get Wi-Fi and NFC support with the Michael Kors Gen 5E. In terms of the software experience, the wearable runs on Wear OS which brings a bunch of smart as well as fitness-centric features.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Let’s take a look at the smart features first — you get Bluetooth enabled calling, speaker, smartphone notifications and the ability to respond to those notifications, and Google Assistant. Furthermore, there is Google Play Store with a collection of popular apps and services. Spotify music is also supported. As for the fitness features, there is a heart rate monitor, Built-in GPS (tether), activity tracker which keeps track of steps taken, calories burned, distance travelled, and more. The watch is also 5ATM water resistance, which means taking it for swim or gym sessions won’t be an issue.

The battery life depends on the usage and usually Wear OS watches last at least for a day. The company is also providing rapid charge support which changed the Michael Kors Gen 5E up to 80% in under one hour. Other features include sleep monitoring with sleep quality data, sleep goals, pace, distance, and more. You also get thousands of watch faces collection with the watch as well as on the application.

