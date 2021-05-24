Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition TV set to launch India on June 1

Xiaomi, apart from budget smartphones, is a leading brand when it comes to smart LED TVs in India. The company has now announced the Mi TV 4A 40 will be launched on June 1 in India.

This new TV will succeed the Mi TV 4A 40 launched back in 2019, however, staying true to the Horizon Display moniker, the latest avatar will come with a near bezel-less design.

The launch teaser that Xiaomi has shared shows the TV placed in an easel hinting that the new TV will be nothing less than an “immersive work of art.” We see in the teaser that the TV has barely visible bezels on three sides while a substantial chin at the bottom houses Mi branding.

Immersive experience. 😍Beautiful visuals. 🤩Truly a work of art. 😎Uncover the excellence on the #HorizonEdition with Bezel-less design. 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞. 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐭. #MiTV4A40 coming on 01.06.2021.RT 🔄 if you’re excited. pic.twitter.com/8IjWy3gxnsMay 24, 2021 See more

Once launched the new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will sit alongside the other TVs under the Horizon series. The TVs currently available in this series measure 32-inch and 43-inch, hence in terms of measurement, the upcoming TV will sit right in the middle of the two that are already available in the country.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition specifications and features

Though Xiaomi hasn’t shared the specifications of the upcoming LED TV, it is expected to carry similar specs as the other TV in the range. These TVCs come equipped with Patchwall, Xiaomi’s skin for TVs based on Android, 20W speaker setup supporting DTS-HD and may even offer Google Assistant integration.

In terms of resolution, it is expected to sport a Full-HD panel sporting 1920x1080px resolution. Other features may include WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and ports may include a couple of USB 2 ports, three HDMI ports, and a single AV/ ethernet/earphone port.

Last but not the least, the processor powering the TV could be a quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and Mali-450 GPU, based on the configuration of other TVs under this range.

