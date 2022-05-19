Mayhem Studios’ Underworld Gang Wars to go for pre-registrations on May 22

Audio player loading…

While Apex Legends Mobile has already increased the heat in the battle royale segment, the Indian audience could get to see another battle royale game making its way soon into the market. Mayhem Studios, a part of the Mobile Premier League (MPL), has announced a new game named Underworld Gang Wars. It will be based on the battle royale gameplay and the theme will be inspired by the Indian setup.

According to the studios, the game is going to be a AAA title. It has also been mentioned by the studios that the characters will be inspired by Indian stories. It will be available for pre-registration starting from May 22.

A basic overview of the gameplay is that a gang from the West wants to take control of the eastern region which leads to a gang war and further chaos in the game. The teaser gives a glimpse of the game and it can be said that the game is going to get high-end graphics.

Ye toh sirf teaser hai, asli picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost! Pre-registration for @UGW_Official opens on May 22#MayhemStudios pic.twitter.com/3FlC6mnt6QMay 17, 2022

Who are the competitors?

We have previously seen FAUG, a much hyped-up Indian origin game said to fill the void of PUBG, after the ban situation. However, we all know that it failed miserably. Since then, there have been no big players in the scenario to compete with games like BGMI, COD Mobile, and the recently launched Apex Legends Mobile.

However, hopes are high for the upcoming Indian game Underworld Gang Wars as the game seems promising. No doubt the game is going to have a tough time competing with the established players in the market.

Still, we can say that if the storyline is unique and the game elements like weapons, locations, and characters are fascinating enough, then who knows it becomes the next favorite battle royale game of the Indian audience.

Not only this, but another battle royale game is also on its way, surprising part is that it is from India too. Yes, I am talking about Indus that being created by Super Gaming studios. The game will be based on an Indo-futuristic theme. It can make its debut in the market in the second half of this year.