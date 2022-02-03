Indus Battle Royale to feature sniper rifles, Virlok map based on Indo-futuristic theme

Audio player loading…

SuperGaming studios recently announced the Indus Battle Royale, which will be a cross-platform free-to-play game. Now, the studio has published a blog post regarding the game that reveals what we will see in terms of characters, weapons, maps, and the battle pass.

Starting with the default character, Indus will have Mythwalker. The backstory of the character is that he is a hired gun working COVEN who discovers a mysteriously scientific ancient world known as Indus.

Apart from that, the game will also have a map named Virlok at the beginning. The map will be an ever-changing one, as claimed by the studios. This indicates that the map could undergo major changes with every game update.

What will we see in Indus Battle Royale?

First thing that the gamers lookout for in battle royale games is the weapons and the gameplay. The developers of Indus have already confirmed that it will have assault rifles, snipers, and hand cannons in the beginning. In the future, new weapons will be introduced in the game as per the theme.

Having a look at the details shared by the developers, the snipers in the game will be known as Ashvini. Apart from that, the gameplay of Indus will be quite similar to any other first-person shooter game. Developers have said that the game will also get a third-person perspective in the future.

Furthermore, the developers have also announced that the game will get a battle pass just like PUBG New State, BGMI, or Call of Duty. Additionally, the game will be running on Unity coupled with a custom-built sandbox shooter technology dubbed as Indus Engine. Previously, SuperGaming introduced the June Engine for its FPS offering names MaskGun.

As we have seen in the case of BGMI and New State Mobile that what impact cheating can have on the game, Indus will enter the industry with an anti-cheating module. As mentioned by the developers, the game is going to integrate a bunch of anti-cheat methods to ensure fair gameplay.

