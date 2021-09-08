Manchester United vs Newcastle United: How to watch Ronaldo debut from India

Cristiano Ronaldo who had joined Manchester United back in 2003 left the club after a very successful stint back in 2009 to join Real Madrid. And now, after what can only be termed a sensational transfer session, the Portuguese footballer is returning for his second stint at Old Trafford after 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo's returned to Manchester United and the Premier League reportedly took place after Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes' talks with Manchester City fell through. Man City is the prime rival club for the Red Devils who were interested in Ronaldo after they failed to get Harry Kane.

Where talks fell through with Man City, Man United immediately struck up a deal with an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) and add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m) to bring the 36-year-old star back to Old Trafford which many consider to be Ronaldo's claim to fame.

When will Ronaldo make his Man United appearance?

Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils on September 11 which is a Saturday, in a Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at the home ground of Manchester United which is Old Trafford. The match is set to kicks off at 7:30PM IST.

While other rumours claim that Ronaldo might skip the Saturday appearance in accordance with Covid-19 protocol after his international duty with Portugal. He might instead make a full appearance on September 14, which is a Tuesday in the Champions League clash against Young Boys which is set to take place at 10.15PM IST. It all comes down to Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his decision on when Ronaldo makes his first appearance.

(Image credit: Manchester United)

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle in India?

For those that want to catch the Saturday's game they can tune in to either of these sports channels on TV that include Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website and will also be available on Jio TV.

Alternatively, those that want to watch foreign streams can do so using one of these following VPNs which would ensure that their connection is safe while watching the match.

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle from outside your country

In the UK, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered. If you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream from anywhere

