Lypertek PurePlay Z3 replaces the Tevi while adding new features

Lypertek, a popular truly wireless earbuds maker who is popularly known for its Lypertek Tevi and Levi TWS in India, has rebranded one of its most popular audio products. The Lypertek Tevi will be now called the Lypertek PurePlay Z3.

While changing the name, the company has also added three new features to the Lypertek PurePlay Z3. While the company has changed the moniker of the Tevi, the Levi name stays as it is.

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s take a look at the thing that’s been upgraded from the Lypertek Tevi. Firstly, in terms of connectivity, now you get Bluetooth v5.2 which is the latest version. The Tevi had Bluetooth. While the Tevi missed out on the wireless charging front, the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 get the wireless charging capabilities. The third and the last change is the new Hear-Through mode which is a basically transparent mode that allows you to hear what’s happening on the outside while you wear them on.

While the Lypertek Tevi missed the wireless charging, the Lypertek Levi had this feature at the launch. The rest of the features remains the same on Lypertek PurePlay Z3. You get a 6mm graphene driver with SBC, AAC and aptX codecs, offering some of the most natural and well-balanced audio we’ve seen from a pair of earphones. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life in the buds, and a further six full charges housed in the case. The buds are also IPX7 rated and supports Google Assistant/Siri voice assistant.

In the future, the company also plans to launch true wireless earbuds with ANC and hybrid-driver TWS.

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 price

The Lypertek PurePlay Z3 is priced at Rs 6,999, same as the Lypertek Tevi. It is available on Headphonezone and on Amazon in Black and Ivory colour options.