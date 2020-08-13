Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse launched for Rs 1,995

Logitech G, a brand from Logitech that makes gaming accessories, has introduced a new gaming mouse India today. The company has unveiled Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse.

The new gaming mouse aims to provide gaming-grade performance, versatility and classic design for under Rs 2,000. For starters, this is a wired gaming mouse with six customizable buttons. Two on the top, a scroll wheel button, and a button below the wheel. There is also couple of buttons on the left side of the mouse.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The buttons on the Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse are fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. It has a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI to deliver accuracy, tracking speed and consistency. The Logitech G102 comes with RGB lighting which includes a palette of up to 16.8 million colours and different brightness levels. It is also capable of displaying a “rainbow” colour wave lighting effect.

The Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second, eight times faster than standard mice. When the mouse is moved or clicked, the on-screen response is near-instantaneous. There is also a metal spring button to further refine the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click.

Furthermore, the Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software. Using Logitech G HUB device settings you can use it on other computers with no need to install software or reconfigure your settings. It features a clean and modern interface, the advanced gaming software allows you to quickly personalize and customize commands for each button on their mouse. The gaming mouse weighs in at just 86.2 grams

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is available in black and white colour options and is priced at Rs 1,995 at Amazon.in .