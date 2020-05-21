The best mouse of 2020: 10 top computer mice compared

Trust us; when you’ve got the best mouse in your arsenal, you’ll never look back. While those $10 mice you find at bargain stores may be enough for your basic pointing and clicking needs, an excellent mouse will actually change your computing experience for the better.

In terms of ergonomics, reliability and responsiveness, the best mouse is simply light years ahead. So much so that it will actually improve your workflow or your game, as well as feel much more comfortable and kinder to your wrist and shoulder. That’s because, contrary to what many believe, a mouse is more than just a pointing device.

Do yourself a favor, and throw that cheap mouse in the bin where it belongs. For the best mouse you’ve ever had in your life, check out our guide. We've listed top mice for a variety of use cases and budgets, so no matter what kind of mouse you need, we've got a suggestion for you.

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Master 2S

Productivity embodied

DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Customizable buttons, Thumb wheel, ergonomic build

Customizable buttons

Unbelievable tracking

Not ambidextrous

The Logitech MX Master 2S is expensive, but don’t let that price tag scare you away. This is the best mouse 2020 has to offer, particularly for productivity and creative tasks. While most mice in this price tag appeal to gamers with ridiculous button setups and edgy designs, this mouse is created for productivity alone. Trust us, you may not think you need a high-end wireless mouse for your day to day office work, but once you get your hands on the Logitech MX Master 2S, you’ll never want to go back.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Master 2S

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600

The best budget mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 2 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: No

Really, really cheap

Comfortable

Smaller than most mice

Basic

Sometimes you just need a cheap, reliable mouse that you can throw in your laptop bag without worry. That’s one of the things the Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 is great for.

This may be the best mouse for anyone looking for an inexpensive pointing device that they can rely one – it’s one of the most dependable wireless mice you can buy today, and it’s from a brand you can trust.

(Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech M330 Silent Plus

The best compact mouse

DPI: 1,000 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Quiet buttons, 10-meter wireless connectivity, 2 x AA batteries (claimed 24-month battery life)

Near-silent operation

Compact

Short on buttons

No Bluetooth connectivity

If you’re looking for something that’s seen and not heard, then this is the best mouse for you. Because the Logitech M330 Silent Plus is so compact and silent, it’s the perfect mouse for using on an airplane tray next to a sleeping neighbor or at a cafe.

Just slip it into your laptop bag when you’re ready to go, and weighing less than a quarter of a pound, you won’t even notice the added bulk. It's the perfect mouse for working from home as well.

(Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

Mouse for multi-computer control

DPI: 200 to 4000 | Interface: Bluetooth and Unifying Receiver | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Logitech Flow, 4000-dpi Darkfield sensor, Logitech Unifying Receiver, Logitech Easy-Switch

Multi-computer control

Travel-friendly

Fast charging

Pricey

Too small for users with big hands

A much improved version of the Logitech MX Anywhere 2, the compact MX Anywhere 2S is easy to underestimate due to its small size. Yet, give it a chance, and it’ll show you just exactly how powerful, versatile and efficient it is. The best mouse for productivity – as well as productivity on the go – this is one’s feature-rich, offering seamless workflow as it allows you to easily switch between computers, track flawlessly and get a full day’s charge in just 3 minutes of charging. And that’s just to start.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse

The legend returns

DPI: 3200 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Classic design, Programmable buttons, Subdued white lighting

Solid design

Responsive

Not wireless

While it seems like all of our peripherals are either being fitted with unnecessary lighting or morphed into odd shapes, there are still some mice out there that you can take seriously from looks alone.

The Microsoft Classic Intellimouse, for example, touts a classic design and appealing white lighting, and it is a breath of fresh air. It also beefs up the sensor, allowing users to ramp up the DPI to 3,200. It’s not wireless, and it’s hardly made for gaming, but if you’re in the market for a mouse that’ll help you get all your work done, the Microsoft Classic Intellimouse may be the best mouse for you.

Read the full review: Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse

(Image credit: Anker)

6. Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

It looks weird, but it feels pretty good

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Vertical | Features: No

Good for RSI sufferers and prevention

Cheap as chips

Thumb buttons don't work on Macs

Unrefined

Don’t let its odd design and annoying tongue twister moniker fool you. The Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical mouse is only off putting until you get your hands on it. From the moment you start using this mouse, you’ll know it’s the best mouse for you. Sure, it’s built a little more cheaply than other ergonomic mice. But look at it this way: it’s an affordable way to prevent RSI.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple Magic Mouse 2

As ever, Apple thinks different

DPI: 1300 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 0 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: Multi-touch

Looks fantastic

Multi-touch is clever

Expensive

Spectacularly uncomfortable (for us; your mileage may vary)

When Apple isn’t busy making very expensive phones and even more expensive PC powerhouses like the new Mac Pro 2019, it’s hard at work crafting one of the strangest yet most effective mice we’ve ever laid our hands on.

If you find yourself doing a double take when looking at the specs, as there are no buttons on the Magic Mouse 2. This mouse is completely controlled by gestures, giving it all the benefits of a trackpad, as well as a mouse.

(Image credit: Logitech)

8. Logitech MX Vertical

Navigation and comfort

DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices); USB-C | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Ergonomic build, Easy-Switch and Flow-Enabled, Fast recharging, Cursor speed switch

Comfortable design

Four-month battery life

Expensive

If you’re looking for an extremely comfortable mouse that will make your work day a little less rigorous, you’ll need the best mouse that’s ergonomically-focused like the Logitech MX Vertical. It’s a great example of what these mice are capable of.

As the name suggests, it’s a vertical mouse, but it actually feels a lot more natural in your hand that you would think. Plus, it helps reduce the amount of stress you have to exert on your wrist and hand muscles. As an added bonus, there’s a handy little button at the top that lets you seamlessly swap between different computers for an even more seamless productivity process.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Vertical

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

A brilliant ergonomic mouse

DPI: 512 – 2048 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Trackball, USB dongle, Logitech ‘Flow’ software compatibility for use with up to three PCs simultaneously, micro USB charging, precision mode

Comfortable design

Accurate trackball

No left-handed version

Tilt options are limited

The third trackball mouse Logitech has put out since 2008, the MX Ergo Wireless is an anomaly in an industry that is otherwise crowded with optical laser mice. As such, it certainly charms those who haven’t quite moved on to the gesture-based desktop trackpads of the present. With the option to lay it flat or use it at a 20-degree angle, this mouse is uniquely satisfying, and the best mouse if you’re looking for versatility.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer DeathAdder Chroma

When plain old death isn't enough

DPI: 10,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: lighting effects

Very comfortable

Very accurate

Lighting feels a bit gimmicky

Software can be a bit flaky

Razer products aren’t for everyone. Specifically, they appeal to an audience that enjoys the svelte industrial design of an Apple gadget, but with a gamer-centric slant. That’s especially the case with the DeathAdder Chroma, a mouse that comes with 16.8 million LED-backlit color options out of the box, along with a hyper-accurate 10,000 DPI sensor.

Read the full review: Razer DeathAdder Chroma