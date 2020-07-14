LG reveals 'electronic mask' with built-in fans

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics has developed a mask equipped with miniature fans that suck in fresh air and help reduce the stuffiness for the wearer. This is expected to come in handy for people like medical professionals who have to wear masks all day long.

Though it has not launched the new mask commercially so far, LG donated the masks to medical staff at a university hospital in Seoul.

LG said that it was the first time it was donating a product before its official launch.

Backed by patented technology

The technology behind the electronic mask is reportedly simple. The Korean company has used its know-how on air purifying machines to develop the electronic mask.LG has put to use its patented technology of LG’s PuriCare purifier on the electronic mask.

Air pressure sensors on the mask activates the fans, which draw in air through the filter each time the user inhales and pause when the wearer exhales.

Filters are replaceable on both sides of the mask. The exterior of the mask is made of plastic, while the interior is lined with silicone material. The entire device has been kept to around 120 grams to make it wearable for longer periods, the company has been quoted as saying.

LG's Electronic Mask with the filters. (Image credit: LG)

The mask has two H13 HEPA filters that are replaceable and a user can inhale air through the filters. Under the filters, there is a tiny fan that can control the amount of air. The fan is applied with an algorithm that raises the fan speed to let in more air when the user breathes in. This helps the user have fewer breathing difficulties. A sensor in the mask detects pressures occurring when the user breathes in and out.

A full battery with a two-hour charge guarantees up to eight hours. The HEPA filters, blocking 99.95 percent of ultra-fine dust particles, has a replacement span life of up to one month if users wear the mask six hours a day, LG said.

LG reportedly teamed up with Korea University in designing this mask.

Source: The Korea Herald