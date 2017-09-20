LG Q6+ with 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM released in India at Rs. 17,990

LG has officially launched the Q6+ in India to cater the extensive offline market of the country. The upgraded variant of the LG Q6 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage instead of 3GB and 32GB. Starting today, the LG Q6+ will go on sale through the brick and mortar stores across India.

Commenting on the release, Mr. Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer- LG Electronics India said, “The new LG Q6+ sets the benchmark in bringing the best of technology at an accessible price point to the consumers in India. Now more than ever, mobile devices are at the center of consumers’ lives as they look for a synthesis of usability and best technology and Q6+ is sure to offer them the same.”

Precisely speaking, the LG Q6+ is just an LG Q6 with some upgrades in the memory department. The upcoming phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full Vision 18:9 display with Full HD+ (1080 x 2160) resolution. Needless to say, this is a low-bezel screen which looks a lot like the flagship LG G6. On the outside, the LG Q6+ features a premium 7000 series aluminium construction.

Moving inside, there is the Snapdragon 435 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 cores ticking at 1.4 GHz each. This is mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with slight modifications.

Coming to the optics, the LG Q6+ has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5 MP Selfie shooter. The handset can shoot Full HD 1080p videos at up to 30 fps.

Similar to the LG Q6, the Q6+ supports all the necessary connectivity options including 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, etc. The FM radio is there too. All these are powered up by a 3000mAh battery.

LG Q6+ price and availability

The LG Q6+ is priced at Rs. 17,990 in India while the LG Q6 costs Rs. 14,999. Speaking of availability, the newly launched phone will be readily available at numerous physical stores across the country. However, the LG Q6 shall continue to be an Amazon-exclusive product.

Coming to competition, the LG Q6+ will directly rival the Micromax Canvas Infinity, which is also set to be available at offline stores.