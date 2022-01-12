LG puts to use plastic OLED for infotainment system in Mercedes-Benz EV

Audio player loading…

LG Electronics' premium in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system, which recently debuted in Renault's Mégane E-Tech Electric, will be a central feature in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedan. The premium EV features the innovative the Pillar to Pillar (P2P) display built into the MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the entire width of the dashboard.

For this, LG has put to use plastic OLED (P-OLED) that are built on polyimide circuit boards, and could be bent or rolled up. Advanced P-OLED display technology enables the infotainment system to deliver clear, sharp images and text, and slim bezels with no physical knobs mean occupants get an intuitive touch interface.

What is a MBUX Hyperscreen?

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Unveiled by Mercedes-Benz at AG CES 2021, the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen consists of three screens including LCD display, ICD (Instrument Cluster Display) and two OLED displays, CID (Central Information Display) and CDD (Co-Driver Display) under a bonded glass cover to give the appearance of a single, continuous display.

Added to this is artificial intelligence (AI): with software capable of learning, the display and operating concept adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. It will display the right functions at the right time for the user. The context-sensitive awareness is constantly optimised by changes in the surroundings and user behaviour.

As in-car technology makes progress in leaps and bounds especially in electric and self-driving vehicles, infotainment systems have come to take the centre-stage.

LG's IVI system breaks new frontiers

Infotainment systems are the pivot of connected cars and provide drivers and passengers with helpful information, such as directions and weather forecasts, on top of in-vehicle entertainment that lets them listen to podcasts, make hands-free calls and check messages. LG Electronics, in collaboration with Google Android Automotive, has developed new in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems to provide differentiated services and connectivity.

LG said that its IVI system was specifically designed to meet the needs of Mercedes-Benz AG with the curved, panoramic form factor. LG’s in-house engineering team developed the core technologies implemented in the display: Curved Glass Forming, Surface Treatment and Curved Display Bonding.

The IVI system features new technologies that perform well above minimum standards for head-on and collisions. Drivers and passengers can use each screen independently.

LG, which is keen to diversifying its portfolio, recently acquired automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW Group and software cybersecurity company Cybellum.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!