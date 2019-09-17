Lenovo unveils next generation of enterprise ThinkCentre PCs and ThinkPad laptops in India

Lenovo has announced the next generation of its ThinkPad laptops and ThinkCentre PC for enterprise users. The new products also reassert Lenovo's focus on providing security solutions and bridging with the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

The company's enterprise PC range gets four new laptops-- ThinkPad T490, X390, P43s and P1 Gen 2 and two compact desktops-- ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT. Besides, Lenovo introduced the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.

"At Lenovo, we understand that today’s workforce is seeking devices that offer intuitive, secure features and faster, higher performance to improve their workday. ThinkPad is here to help them accomplish their most important goals. ThinkPad features industry-leading security with ThinkShield™ and AI-powered PrivacyGuard made for business customers on the go," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n and M90n-1 Nano IoT

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n is a part of the company's tiny desktop range and the M90n is just about the size of a power-bank. It is ultra-compact, has a thickness of 22mm and weighs around 505 grams.

It supports upto 8th gen Intel Core i7-8665U chipset and comes loaded with Windows 10 Pro. This can be paired with upto 16GB RAM and upto 512GB SSD. The M90n features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 and has a bunch of I/O ports for extended connectivity. It is powered by a 65W adapter provided in-the-box.

The M90n-1 Nano IoT comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and is certified to use Microsoft's Azure IoT Edge. It also supports 4G LTE in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. It supports upto 8th gen Intel Core i3 processor paired with upto 4GB of RAM.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490, P43s, P1 (Gen 2) and ThinkSmart Hub 500

The ThinkPad T490 has a premium and lightweight design and 22% thin bezels than the previous generation. It supports upto 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with NVIDIA graphics. The laptop is 17.9mm thin and weighs around 1.46 kg.

Enterprise owners can choose to customize the display between WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) and Full HD resolution panels. The laptop has two front-firing speakers that are tuned by Dolby Audio Premium.

Lenovo ThinkPad P43s is one of the smallest enterprise workstations in the market and features a WQHD resolution screen with 500 nits brightness which is capable of producing 100% Adobe Color Gamut. The laptop also supports Dolby Vision HDR and upto 2GB NVIDIA Quadro P520.

The ThinkPad P1 is powered by Intel Xenon processors and supports upto 4GB NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics and Client AI.

On the other hand, ThinkSmart Hub 500 is an audio-video conferencing solution created to reduce the hassle of having multiple devices in meeting rooms like VOIP, PSTN phones and speakers.

The new ThinkPad laptops feature PrivacyGuard which enables users to protect their laptop screen from prying eyes with a flick of a button.