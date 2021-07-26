Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop, Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India

Lenovo has launched a new gaming laptop in India called the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro along with a new tablet called the Lenovo Tab P11. The new gaming laptop comes with Ryzen 5000 series CPU and Nvidia 30 series GPU while the Tab P11 has been launched with Snapdragon 662, 11-inch display.

These two Lenovo products were not launched together and there wasn't much fanfare about it. Both the devices were already available globally before being launched in India.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Details

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, that has 16:10 aspect ratio and a 500 nits max brightness. In terms of features the display has 100 percent sRGB coverage, Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory colour calibration.

On the inside the Legion 5 Pro come with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with options for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or a 3060 GPU in India. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe SSD for storage that can be upgraded to 2TB.

There are two 2W speakers on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with Nahimic Audio. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has an 80Whe battery with rapid charge feature that can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The keyboard features four-zone RGB lighting as well.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features a 720p webcam with a shutter. For connectivity it uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone port. In terms of dimensions, the device measures 356x264.4x26.85mm and weighs 2.45kg. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro runs Windows 10 Home out of the box with option to upgrade to Windows 11.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price starts at Rs 1,39,990 for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 16GB RAM variant. And it goes up to Rs 1,59,990 for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 32GB RAM variant. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and Lenovo's own website and will start shipping on August 7.

Lenovo also announced Legion Ultimate Support which is a dedicated support for gamers. It has been priced at Rs 999 for a year and Rs 1,999 for two years.

Lenovo Tab P11: Details

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Tab P11 comes with an 11-inch 1200 x 2000 IPS LCD screen, a lower mid-range Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and support for LTE connectivity.

There’s also an 8MP front camera with a ‘Smart Privacy’ feature that can blur your background during video calls, plus quad speakers, an aluminum alloy back, and it comes only in one colour, which is white. The Tab P11 has a 7700mAh battery that has 20W fast charging support. The Lenovo Tab P11 runs Android 10 out of the box and in terms of dimensions the tablet measures at 258.4x163x7.5 mm and weighs 490 grams.

It supports keyboard and stylus accessories as well. It has clearly been built with families in mind, as it comes with Google Kids Space built in, providing a safe digital environment for children.

The Lenovo Tab P11 has been priced at Rs 24,999 and according to the Amazon listing, the device will start shiping for the Prime members starting from August 5. Lenovo has not revealed the pricing and availability of the keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus.

