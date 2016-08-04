LeEco launches 3 4K Ultra HD LED TVs in India, price starts at Rs 59,790

Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco today announced the launch of company's Super3 series Ecosystem TV's in India carrying 4K Ultra HD display. The TV line-up comprises of three models-Super3 X55, Super3 X65 and Super3 Max65(flagship model) that supports 3D display.

The Super3 X55 will be available for Rs 59,790, Super3 X65 is priced at Rs 99,790 and Super3 Max65 will come at a price of Rs 149,790.

The TVs will be available to users through LeMall and Flipkart. Pre-sales on both platforms will be held from August 10 to August 12.

All three Super TVs come with two years of VIP membership worth Rs 9,800.

Consumers will also get Rs 5,000 cash back with HDFC bank card, EMI options.

The Super3 TV line-up comes in an all-metal body and is powered by a quad-core Cortex A17 CPU, a quad-core graphics processor and a 60 fps 4K video decoder. The processor is paired up with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The 55-inch variant gets 8GB storage and 2GB RAM.

The TVs are powered by LeEco' eUI5.5 user interface that brings content-viewing apps such as Levidi, LIVE, LeView along with other tailor-made apps like Panosearch. Ths UI shows different apps depending on the frequency of use.

The 3 TVs come bundled with a smart 'Remote Control 3.0' that comes with four-direction navigation buttons and can be operated as an air mouse or gamepad to control multiple devices connected to the Super TV.

The LeEco content eco system gives user access to up to 2000 full HD, HD films from Hollywood and Bollywood, more than 100 satellite TV channels, 3.5 million songs(coming soon by software upgrade), and more than 50 live concerts. Besides, users will also get access to a cloud storage space of 5TB with strict privacy protection.

It is worth mentioning that LeEco TVs are backed by a two year product warranty and a panel warranty of four years, which can lure consumers across the country. The company has opened 333 service centres across the prime locations in the country to offer service support to consumers.