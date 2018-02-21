Leaked memo suggests Nokia may stop making wearables

While the Nokia smartphone brand is doing well under the guiding hand of HMD Global, it seems the Nokia health business – which includes wearables like the Nokia Steel and Nokia Steel HR – is struggling, to the point where Nokia might even shut it down.

That's the sense a leaked memo written by Nokia's chief strategy officer Kathrin Buvac, and obtained by The Verge, seems to give anyway.

While it doesn't outright say the company will stop making wearables and other health devices, it does say "our digital health business has struggled to scale and meet its growth expectations", and that "currently, we don't see a path for it to become a meaningful part of a company as large as Nokia."

Short-lived

Nokia only got into the health business in 2016, with the purchase of Withings, so it's a side of Nokia's business that won't have lasted long if this is the end, but the memo also addresses this, saying that "failing fast isn't failure, it is accelerated learning."

The company has already announced a strategic review of its health business, so we'll have to wait for the outcome of that to know its fate, but if you were hoping for a Nokia Steel 2 you might be out of luck.