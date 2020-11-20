Leaked images of the Poco M3 suggest a very unique design

Poco M3 will launch on November 24 globally. The device will be Poco's third M-series phone after the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M3 will first launch in the global market and is expected to make its way to India later.

With just a few days left to the launch, the Poco M3 render has been leaked which shows off the complete design of the upcoming Poco M3 smartphone.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The Poco M3 renders suggests that the device might come in three colour options - Blue, Black, and Yellow. The key takeaway from the leaked render of the Poco M3 is the rear panel design which seems to be pretty unique. Apart from having a catchy colour like Yellow, the device is having a unique dual-tone finish.

The top of the back panel has a large rectangular block which houses triple rear camera setup, an LED flash and Poco branding. The rear panel design of the Poco M3 somewhat looks similar to the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition. The image also suggests that the device will sport a waterdrop notch, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the volume rockers will be present on the right side of the device.

Poco M3 specs

A few days back, most of the key specs of the Poco M3 was revealed and here is what to expect from Poco M3. The Poco M3 will come with a 6.53-inch dot drop display with Full HD+ resolution. The device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Adreno 610 GPU will take care of graphic performance.

Furthermore, the Poco M3 is said to feature a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also, the renders confirm the device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Poco M3 will feature dual speakers setup and in the camera department, it is said to feature a triple camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera.

There is no information on the Poco M3 India launch yet. But, we can expect the device to make its way to India later this year or in early 2021. The Poco M3 is rumoured to feature same specs as the upcoming Redmi Note 10 device.

The Poco M3 launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Mi community as well. The event will take place at 20:00 GMT + 8 on November 24 which is 5:30 p.m. Indian standard time.

Source: 91mobiles