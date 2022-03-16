Lava launches a new entry-level smartphone with MediaTek SoC

Audio player loading…

Lava is trying its best for a long time to stay relevant in the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. Now, the brand has launched a budget smartphone dubbed Lava Z3 that offers basic specifications at a price of around Rs 7,000.

The smartphone has a traditional design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel of the device has a patterned design all over. The power button and volume rockers are situated at the right spine of the smartphone. The 3.5mm earphone jack and USB Type-C port are at the bottom edge. At the front, the device has thin bezels and a thick chin.

Lava Z3 will compete directly with Micromax In 2b that is available in the market at a price of Rs 7,999. The Micromax smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, 5MP selfie snapper, 5000mAh battery, and 10W fast charging support.

Lava Z3 pricing and availability

Lava Z3 is being shipped in a single RAM variant including 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage options. The smartphone is available in the market for Rs 7,499. The device will have two colour options - Striped Cyan and Striped Blue. It will be available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon India today.

Lava Z3 specifications

Considering that Lava Z3 is a budget device, it packs standard specifications that any entry-level smartphone has. The device comes equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with HD+ resolution. The display panel has a 720x1600 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio G20 processor that has a clock speed of 1.8GHz. The device gets 3GB RAM along with 32GB onboard storage that can be further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Lava Z3 sports a dual rear camera setup including an 8MP primary snapper and an AI-based camera. At the front, the smartphone has a 5MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. The device is based on the Android 11 operating system. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery with no fast charging support.

