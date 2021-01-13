Key specs of Nubia Red Magic 6 officially teased ahead of the launch

When it comes to gaming smartphones there are only a couple of devices that have been able to make it to the cut. This includes the ROG series from Asus, Black Shark and Red Magic lineup from Nubia.

ZTE backed Nubia is set to launch its next-gen Android gaming phone soon and we aren’t sure what it will officially be called at the launch. However, because it is going to be the Nubia 5s ‘s successor, we can safely assume that it may come with a Red Magic 6 moniker.

Now, Nubia’s CEO Ni Fei has shared a poster teasing few of the key specs of the upcoming smartphone. The poster suggests that the phone would come with a 120 W Gallium Nitride fast-charging support that could juice up the 4500 mAh battery present on the phone in a matter of minutes.

(Image credit: Nubia)

Unfortunately, the above poster does not reveal anything else about the phone apart from the above-mentioned specs. However, we do have some more interesting information about the upcoming phone thanks to a couple of leaks.

According to a leaked teaser video, the Red Magic 6 could come with an electrochromic back panel. These panels can be made to change colour or go transparent based on the design. Even Vivo and OnePlus have showcased this technology though we’re yet to see a phone with Electrochromic panel commercially available in the market.

Aside, a popular leakster Digital Chat Station has hinted that the Red Magic 6 may come with an FHD+ panel with probably 144Hz refresh rate, something that has become a staple for a gaming phone. The phone is also rumoured to come with Snapdragon 888 chipset, which again is hardly any surprise.

As of now, the company has not announced the launch date of the phone, however, given the fact that the official teasers are already out, the phone launch date may be announced soon.

