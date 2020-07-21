Red Magic 5S with shoulder buttons to launch on July 28

Nubia has been teasing the Red Magic 5S for a while. It will be a direct successor to the Red Magic 5 that launched a few months ago and follow the trend of the S version with minor upgraded internals from last year. Now, reports suggest that the device will debut this month in China.

Nubia’s official Weibo account has revealed the official launch date which is set for July 28th. The Red Magic 5S will retain the same aesthetics and design of the earlier launched Red Magic 5 while boasting better internals.

It is that time of the year, when Qualcomm announces an intermediate upgrade to the flagship Snapdragon 8 series SoCs and companies like Asus, and Lenovo have already confirmed it’s existence on their new devices with Nubia being the latest. The new Snapdragon 865+ SoC will bring a 10% overall improvement in CPU and GPU performance with a max CPU clock speed of 3.1GHz.

Nubia has already confirmed that the device will have a 144Hz refresh rate screen, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate just like its predecessor. However, it would come with upgraded touch-sensitive buttons on the side with a 320Hz touch sampling rate.

A short video of the touch sampling rate reveals that the device will have a notch-less display with minimum bezels on all sides. Just like the predecessor, we can expect it to retain the AMOLED panel but the resolution is yet to be known.

Apart from sporting a cooling plate made of silver underneath, the Red Magic 5S is also confirmed to have an active built-in cooling fan rated for 15,000 RPM. That’s not all, as the company will launch a Wind Cooling Magic Box accessory separately.

This will include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port on it and support power delivery upto 30W.

Apart from this the Red Magic 5S will have the latest DDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. We can expect the RAM to go up to 16GB. Other specs are likely to be borrowed from Red Magic 5 which includes 5G, 64MP+8MP+2MP triple rear-camera array, 8MP selfie shooter, a 4500mAh battery with charging upto 55W, and run latest Android 10. Nubia is sure to reveal more as we approach next Tuesday.