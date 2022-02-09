Keerthy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi to premiere on Amazon Prime on Feb 12

Audio player loading…

The recent Telugu release Good Luck Sakhi starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu, is all set for OTT release.

Amazon Prime Video, which has acquired it, will stream it from February 12, a weekend which is already packed with big-ticket released on streamers. Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi will be available in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

It is about sports and comedy

The film is part sports drama, and part relationship comedy. It is about a happy-go-lucky girl who is seen as a bringer bad luck by her village people in Rayalseema district.

She is the butt of mocking and teasing by the village folks. But she does have a skill. She can throw objects unerringly at targets. Just the kind of talent you would in a shooter. As it happens, a colonel arrives in the village looking for a marksman/markswoman. And he sees in her a possible talent. But he has to overcome her reluctance, and the general perception about she being a bearer of misfortune. She needs to be fed all the confidence in the world to develop a belief in her own self.

Keerthy Suresh plays Sakhi and Jagapathi Babu is the colonel in the story. Aadhi provides the love interest for the Keerthy Suresh character.

Good Luck Sakhi released in the last week of January. And in around 14 days, it has made it to the OTT. The film had received only a lukewarm response in theatres.

The film is the Telugu debut of director Nagesh Kukunoor, a bit ironical for a man who started his film career with a movie named Hyderabad Blues in 1998.

