Kareena set to make her OTT debut with yet to be named Netflix film

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was on a hiatus of sorts for the birth of her second son --- she was last seen in the 2019 release Good Newwz --- is also set to make her digital debut. She will lead the untitled film that Netflix has announced under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, among others, are also in the cast of this murder mystery. Sujoy Ghosh, it may be recalled, had helmed similar suspenseful films like Kahaani and Badla.

The movie is the official screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

Netflix announced the film through a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma during a script reading session for the film lead by the director.

A love and thriller film

The official announcement from Netflix quoted the director and others speaking breathlessly about the upcoming film. Sujoy Ghosh said "Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read, and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour."

Kareena Kapoor Khan said: "I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients…a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew."

The Producers, Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim said: "Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all."

Pratiksha Rao, Director- Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, "Thrillers are integral to our Indian film slate and we can’t wait to bring to our members our adaptation of the bestseller, The Devotion of Suspect X."

The film is yet to get down to shooting. The streamer did not reveal the possible date of the film's release. At best, the film can start streaming late this year, or early next year.

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

For Netflix, the next big direct Bollywood release is Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi.