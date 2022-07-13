Kamal Haasan's Vikram smashes another record - This time on Disney Plus Hotstar

Audio player loading…

India film legend Kamal Haasan in his comeback to movies, after having been on a politics-induced hiatus, has been record-breaking. The ace actor's Tamil movie Vikram smashed many box-office records, both in India and abroad, after its release in theatres on June 3. Vikram started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi from July 8.

Disney+ Hotstar has now said that the Kamal Hassan’s action-thriller has recorded the highest opening weekend viewership and watch time on it. The film has also reportedly provided some shot in the arm for its subscription numbers, which has been predicted to take a hit since it lost out on IPL streaming rights.

Vikram, produced by Raaj Kamal Films International - the home banner of Kamal Haasan, is touted to be the most successful Tamil movie ever (of course some caveats are there, as financial success across eras is impossible to compare). Anyway, Vikram is said to have beaten Bahubali, one of the biggest grossers in recent times, and walked into the record books.

Kamal thrilled at the response

The film is expected to continue its good run on the platform as fans are celebrating the film in an unprecedented way, the platform said and added that the response from the other language audiences has been good.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the presence of talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in the cast is adding to the film's attraction.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had established himself through movies like Managaram, Kaithi, and Master.

The film, an unabashed action entertainer, did not exactly belong to the kind that Kamal is known for. Kamal, the actor, had willingly given himself to be shaped by the sensibilities of much younger Lokesh.

"The love and affection showered by fans across the country for Vikram is heart-warming. Vikram was created with the sheer vision of entertaining audiences across the country and Disney+ Hotstar has helped reach it further right into the homes and hands of the viewers. It is a moment of celebration that it is continuing to break records, now registering the biggest opening weekend for Disney+ Hotstar nationally. My congratulations to the entire Team Vikram," actor and producer Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "Viewers have applauded the film’s cult classic essence which has made them tune in to watch the movie in record numbers, making it the biggest launch on the platform nationally."

Vikram, which is Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film, was also screened to a select audience during the recent Cannes Film Festival.

