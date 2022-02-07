Jio's Windows 10 powered affordable laptop JioBook might launch soon

Audio player loading…

Reliance-backed Jio is rumoured to be working on an entry-level laptop called JioBook . The affordable laptop has been in the news for almost a year now and has now received the mandatory hardware approvals hinting that the product is fast approaching its launch.

Folks at 91Mobiles have spotted the upcoming laptop with a product ID 400830078. While the certification report doesn’t reveal much about the specifications of the device, however, it does confirm that this ARM-based laptop will ship with Windows 10 out of the box.

The listing reveals that the laptop could be contract-manufactured for Jio by a company called Emdoor Digital Technology Co LTD. A quick Google search reveals that this Chinese company is a contract manufacturer and its clients include Acer, TCL, Wal Mart and more.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The latest report, however, contradicts the earlier ones which suggested that the JioBook could be run on a custom fork of Android called JioOS. Looking at Jio and Google’s collaboration around the custom operating system for the affordable JioNext phone, the possibility of another customized version of Android for a laptop cannot be ruled out.

There could be a possibility that the company might launch multiple variants, however, it is way too early to say anything as of now. Some reports also hinted that the JioBook might come equipped with a MediaTek MT8788 chipset paired with 2GB RAM. There were some reports that the entry-level laptop could have a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC at its core. However, once we are closer to the launch, we will get more specific details soon.

JioBook - Missing cog in the wheel?

While Reliance is known for being the market disrupter and has launched devices that are targeted at first-time users - be it the feature phones that the company introduced during the early days or the JioPhone Next. The same can be expected from the upcoming JioPhone 5G as well as the JioBook.

The JioBook is, however, expected to be the missing cog in the wheel. If the pricing and specifications meet the expectations, the laptop can serve as an enabler. It could help teachers and students with e-Learning or help the general store in the colony take his business online further helping Jio’s hyper-local e-commerce module under Jio Mart.

As of now, Jio hasn’t revealed anything about this laptop, however, it is expected to announce this laptop during its AGM slated to take place in June and the product might start retailing from the third quarter of this year.

