Jio rolls out Rs 222 plan with free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio is currently on a roll both in terms of getting investments and more subscribers. The company recently launched combo plans with a year's subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar VIP service. Adding another to its kitty, the company launched a new Rs. 222 Plan, this time only to a select bunch of subscribers.

Apparently the new plan is popping up in the app for people who have already subscribed to the service annually. Currently, Jio offers Rs. 2,399 plan with a validity of 365 days. This plan offers the usual 2GB data/day, 12,000 mins of calling to other operators, 100SMS/day etc.

However, for some of these customers, the new Rs.222 Plan showed up on their app as they were already subscribed to an annual plan. Looking at the images, the new plan has a single pack of 15GB data and of course, the active subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

However, few users on forums have reported that the plan is showing for other users with new SIM card service. While we are not sure about this, Jio could bundle this offer for other users in the future as well.

At this point it looks as though the latest plan doesn't have other benefits like SMS and voice calling. Users who already have an annual subscription without the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP package, can avail this plan to enjoy the service at minimal cost.

To join the service , users need to download the Disney Plus Hotstar app after completing this specific recharge. You can do this on the MyJio App or visit the Disney Plus Hotstar section under the Recharge tab on Jio.com.

Thereafter, users can open the Disney Plus Hotstar app and login using their mobile number that is subscribed to the service. The service would send an OTP which needs to be entered and voila! You are in.

Jio also offers other plans with a similar service like the Rs.401 monthly or Rs.2599 long-term plan. Data vouchers like the Rs.1208, Rs.1206, Rs.1004, Rs.612 also come bundled with the service respectively.

It must be noted that companies like Airtel also offer a similar plan of Rs.401 and above which comes bundled with the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription.